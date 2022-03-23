Miss Indian MSU excited for return of Montana State's Annual Powwow

Maleeya Knows His Gun is a member of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes and has been Miss Indian MSU since last fall. In that role, she got to help open the new American Indian Hall on campus and was a part of the MSU Homecoming.

Maleeya is a second-year pre-nursing student. She will also be dancing in this year’s 46th Annual Powwow. She says she’s excited to have the powwow return after being canceled the past two years.

Dancers and vendors from across the country come to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to share their cultures with others and to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the powwow.

The powwow is free to everyone. Performances are this Friday, March 25, at 6:00 p.m. There are two on Saturday at noon and 6:00 p.m.

Maleeya says she has also been active in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Program. She says there has been progress made in the awareness of this problem but there is still much to do.

The Powwow is hosted by the American Indian Council which serves more than 800 native students from more than 50 tribes.