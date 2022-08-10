Mill levy to help fund Gallatin County Rest Home to appear on November ballot

Tuesday morning Gallatin County commissioners approved a resolution adding a levy question to this November’s ballot.

Voters will decide whether to provide funding for the Gallatin Rest Home. If voters approve the levy, it could generate up to $3.9 million.

The county says the money would be used to fund the operational needs of the building such as building maintenance, food and supplies, staffing, and patient care.

The administrator of the rest home says the cost of living, rising cost of wages, and staffing shortages have made running the rest home hard to keep up.

"The big thing is hoping that we can start getting some of our own staff as we know that’s been an issue community-wide, statewide, nationwide—but the big thing would be able to do some of the capital projects I would say everyone would agree that air conditioning is on the top of my list,” says Gallatin Rest Home Administrator, Darcel Vaugh.

The tax impact is based on the assessed value of a property. The tax increase for an assessed property of $100,000 would be $12.15. For an assessed value of $500,000 the tax impact would be $60.75.

