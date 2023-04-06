Meridian Cemetery Road closure to begin April 17

Meridian Cemetery Road will close to through traffic on April 17, 2023.

The road will remain closed through September 15, 2023, while the Meridian Bridger over the Jefferson River is replaced. The bridge replacement will address traffic and safety concerns due to decreased load limits and narrow bridge width.

Through traffic will need to use Williams Bridge Road or Frontage Road while it is closed.

The bridge replacement project is a collaboration between Gallatin County, Jefferson County, and Broadwater County. It is partially funded by a grant from the Montana Coal Endowment Program.

Project updates and a project schedule can be found on the project website.