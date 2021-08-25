MDT plans on replacing 3 timber bridges on Bridger Canyon Road

BOZEMAN — The summer season is winding down, but that doesn’t mean construction season is ending anytime soon.

In fact, a bridge project along Highway 86 on Bridger Canyon Road could begin shortly.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be replacing three separate timber bridges along the roadway.

Many of the bridges were built in the late 1930s and need replacement to keep up with the increased traffic, especially in Gallatin county.

But project workers know the frustration excess construction can bring to residents, so they’re planning on doing the work while making the least impact possible.

“With it being three different bridges that we’re replacing. There’s a good chance that we’ll just be replacing one at a time. So, that’ll help at least alleviate some of the impacts for folks that are traveling that road. They won’t have to travel through three, separate construction sites. Hopefully, just one,” explained J.R. Taylor, the project manager.

The three bridge crossings in this project are all located north of Bridger bowl, nearby Fairy Creek road, Sedan Road and Flathead Creek Road.

A tentative schedule for construction has not been released yet.

