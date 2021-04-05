Mask mandate: Gallatin City-County Board of Health votes to extend mask rule to May 27

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted to extend the Emergency Face Coverings Rule to May 27th, 2021.

The BOH voted 7 to 2 in favor of extending the rule.

Joe Skinner and Chris Budeski were the dissenting votes.

The rule focuses on requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings.

Members of the BOH said they’d be willing to revisit the mask rule in early May.

This is the first agenda item the BOH reviews this morning.

The BOH will also be reviewing quarantine and isolation rules, visitation and long-term care facilities rules and the phased reopening “phase 2” rules.

We will continue to keep you updated with news from the meeting as it becomes available.

