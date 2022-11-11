Manhattan voters say no to marijuana business; Gallatin County voters say yes to pot sales tax

Voters across Gallatin County approved a sales tax on recreational and medical marijuana, while voters of Manhattan voted against allowing Marijuana businesses in city limits.

“Now that they are banned nothing is going to change in town,” says the Mayor of Manhattan, Glen Clements.

The Mayor of Manhattan says there are currently no dispensaries in Manhattan. Following voter approval of an ordinance to ban marijuana businesses in town, that will remain the same.

“No marijuana businesses have applied since the new state legislation came out,” says Clements.

69% of voters in Manhattan voted to ban any marijuana business while 31% were in favor of allowing them.

In Gallatin County, where there are 71 dispensaries, voters again approved adding a 3% sales tax on marijuana.

73% of voters approved taxing recreational pot, while taxing medical marijuana had less support. However, 54% of Gallatin County voters approved of the medical marijuana tax.

“I’m glad they decided to do it again,” says Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner.

The county expects to make $1.3 million and will keep half, around $688,000. County commissioners are now planning on how to spend the money.

“When we do put this into better mental health services I think that has some far-reaching effects,” says Skinner.

While it’s still early, Skinner says the new tax revenue could be used to fund county mental health resources and outside groups including non-profits.

“We do a lot of mobile crisis, and were doing a lot of things with the Sheriff’s Office,” says Skinner

Back in Manhattan, people around town were split on the decision to ban marijuana dispensaries which is now a done deal.

“Everyone wants Manhattan to stay just the way it is- small and family-oriented,” says Clements.

Tax collection in Gallatin County begins in March 2023.