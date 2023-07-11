Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man sought after walking away from Bozeman Re-entry Program

roddy willis white.jpg
MTN NEWS
roddy willis white.jpg
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 16:01:32-04

BOZEMAN — A man is being sought after failing to report to the Gallatin County Re-entry Program on Monday evening.

According to a release, Roddy Willis White, 27, is a white man, 6 feet tall, and weighs 155 lbs. He has a shaved head and tattoos on the right side of his face, neck, both right and left arms and right hand. He is serving a burglary sentence from Flathead County.

Staff noticed that White had not returned from work on Monday at 10:30 pm. He was last seen at Burger King in Bozeman.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of White, notify your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!