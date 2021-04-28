Watch
CommunityOne Class at a TimeLocal News

Actions

Man injured in Billings shooting

Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 10:37:14-04

BILLINGS - A shooting on the Billings South Side late Tuesday sent a man to the hospital.

Billings police reported on social media at 12:30 a.m that a 39-year-old man was transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. His injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting happened while the man was driving his vehicle in the 900 block of S 31st St. at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday. The victim did not see a suspect.

Police say an investigation ongoing but have not released any information on potential suspects.

It was the third shooting in the last two days.

Early Tuesday morning two people were shot on the city's South Side.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!