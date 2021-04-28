Man injured in Billings shooting

BILLINGS - A shooting on the Billings South Side late Tuesday sent a man to the hospital.

Billings police reported on social media at 12:30 a.m that a 39-year-old man was transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. His injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting happened while the man was driving his vehicle in the 900 block of S 31st St. at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday. The victim did not see a suspect.

Police say an investigation ongoing but have not released any information on potential suspects.

It was the third shooting in the last two days.

Early Tuesday morning two people were shot on the city's South Side.