Man dies in Bozeman apartment hot tub

Bozeman — On the evening of Sunday, June 1, 2025, the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office, along with the Bozeman Police Department, responded to an incident at the 19th and Graf apartment homes hot tub, located at 3001 S 21st Ave.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Justin Huggins, a resident of Bozeman. According to the preliminary investigation, Huggins was found alone in the hot tub when authorities arrived.

Preliminary findings suggest that intoxication may have played a role in the circumstances leading to his death. However, further details regarding the cause and manner of death are pending and will be determined following the completion of an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

