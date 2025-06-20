Major preservation grant to aid in restoration of historic KPRK radio station

The historic KPRK Radio Station may soon be rejoining its spot in the heart of the Livingston community thanks to a major preservation grant.

Andrew Feltenstein is the current owner of KPRK. He moved to Park County 14 years ago, but says, like many others, he has felt connected to Montana since the moment he first visited.

"I didn’t want to see this place…Livingston, I think, to a lot of us, it means something to us individually. And for me, it changed my life, it saved my life," Feltenstein says.

KPRK Radio Lands $250,000 Grant for Restoration and Community Amphitheater in Livingston

Despite the work it will take to restore the building, he says the project is worth it. Adding, "The best thing I can do is take action and try to save things that mean a lot to a lot of people."

On June 18th, the Montana Department of Commerce announced that $250,000 would be granted to KPRK as a part of the Montana Historic Preservation Grant Program, helping to fund the road to restoration.

Restoration will include the historic spire that has marked the building for nearly 60 years. And after a unanimous decision by the Livingston City Commission in 2023, a grass amphitheater will be built behind the building.

And, long known for its rich art community, Park County has inspired writers, painters, and musicians.

Feltenstein says he wants to provide a space for these voices to be heard and invest in local talent.

"We’re going to put the microphone up, and I hope I invite them all to come out and speak. It’s not going to be one singular voice. It’s the microphone and voice of the community," he says.

