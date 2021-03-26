Main to Oak Street construction project set to resume in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — It may not feel quite like Spring yet - But the new season is here, which means the start of construction season here in Montana.

Bozeman drivers traveling between Main and Oak Street along Rouse Avenue will soon notice construction resuming starting March 29th, which will impact traffic Monday through Friday.

The project by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is to finish constructing sidewalks and entrances, plant new grass, and paint lines on new roadways.

As crews work through sections of the projects, certain areas will be completely blocked off.

KBZK

“We’re going to close down sections at a time. The first section that will be closed is from Tamarack to Peach, and we’ll have a detour set up. It’ll be either Griffin to Seventh or Oak to Seventh, and then Peach will be open if Tamarack is closed,” explained Craig Walker, MDT's engineering project manager.

Construction is estimated to go on until May when the project will be completely finished.

