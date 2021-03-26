Menu

Watch
CommunityOne Class at a TimeLocal News

Actions

Main to Oak Street construction project set to resume in Bozeman

items.[0].videoTitle
It may not feel quite like Spring yet - But the new season is here, which means the start of construction season here in Montana.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 21:11:50-04

BOZEMAN — It may not feel quite like Spring yet - But the new season is here, which means the start of construction season here in Montana.

Bozeman drivers traveling between Main and Oak Street along Rouse Avenue will soon notice construction resuming starting March 29th, which will impact traffic Monday through Friday.

The project by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is to finish constructing sidewalks and entrances, plant new grass, and paint lines on new roadways.

As crews work through sections of the projects, certain areas will be completely blocked off.

RESUMING CONSTRUCTION WEB.jpg

“We’re going to close down sections at a time. The first section that will be closed is from Tamarack to Peach, and we’ll have a detour set up. It’ll be either Griffin to Seventh or Oak to Seventh, and then Peach will be open if Tamarack is closed,” explained Craig Walker, MDT's engineering project manager.

Construction is estimated to go on until May when the project will be completely finished.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime