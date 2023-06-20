Madison Valley Public Library earns national recognition once again

The Madison Valley Public Library is once again getting nationally recognized for going above and beyond for its community.

Tikker Jones uses MVPL for company meetings. He says this library does a great deal for the Ennis community.

“These people are very cordial and very accommodating to our needs," says Jones. "The librarians here are open arms to the community and will try to do their best to accommodate you in whatever your needs are.”

The library continues to be ranked one of the top three libraries in the nation based on budget and use by Library Journal.

To continue keeping the community engaged, Library Director Karen Ketchu says the library hosts events like a local artist benefit, jazz concert, and a summer reading program.

“It is amazing to be able to provide those services for our community," says Ketchu. "And this is a really unique and special place. As you can see, driving in, it's growing. We're trying to stay ahead of those changes."

Ketchu says the library received a $200,000 accessibility grant to ensure everyone can enjoy it.

“Making our library more accessible to not only our disabled community, but our entire abled community,” says Ketchu.

While MVPL is still looking for ways to grow with its community, Ketchu says the library is open to all people with varying interests.

“I would absolutely encourage young people to come to the library. We are not a quiet place," says Ketchu. "It is a place for everyone. It's rare that people are looking for a quiet place anymore. People are looking for a place to gather.”

Tikker Jones couldn't agree more.

"Those are the kind of things this library's great for," says Jones.

Check out more events at the library here: https://www.ennislib.org