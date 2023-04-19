Madison County Courthouse to remain closed due to mold

The Madison County Courthouse is now closed due to mold that was found inside on the walls from water damage which led to the displacement of employees for health and safety reasons.

Commissioners are looking for answers to solve this issue.

Madison County Courthouse officials are frustrated with their move to the government offices across the street because of the water damage in the courthouse. What was initially supposed to be a temporary move, has lasted about a month which is longer than expected.

“We're collateral damage right now and I'm starting to get mad about it," said one courthouse official. "We are humans and we should be treated as such. We need a nice place to work where we can be healthy.”

Madison County commissioners held a meeting Tuesday to discuss options for fixing the issues with the courthouse, as well as finding more suitable office space for courthouse employees. Some of them need more private spaces for clients.

“There is no opportunity for confidentiality in a large open meeting room to do this, I instructed the staff member to take them (the client) to a private office. After some discussion, the realization was that there is none in this building,” said another courthouse official.

Virginia City Mayor Justin Gatewood says there are good options for temporary office spaces.

“I think that what the Montana Heritage Commission has put out there for office space in Virginia City would be a great temporary option for county employees,” said Mayor Gatewood.

Mayor Gatewood says he's feeling better about the options for courthouse employees after the meeting. He's hopeful the courthouse will once again become their permanent workplace.

“I hope they get them in a temporary space that doesn't lead the taxpayer dry," said Mayor Gatewood. "But also concurrently, get this permanent space ready for them to go back into.”

Courthouse officials are hopeful they'll be able to move back into the old courthouse eventually, but not before some major repairs are done.

“Honestly, I'm uncomfortable until it's renovated to the point where I'm not worried about this [mold] growing,” said one courthouse official.

The Madison County Commission will host a special meeting on Friday to continue the courthouse discussion of temporary office options as well as courthouse renovations.