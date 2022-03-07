Lost snowmobilers rescued near TePee Creek on Sunday evening

WEST YELLOWSTONE - A group of snowmobilers who were lost near Tepee Creek was rescued over the weekend.

According to a release, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 5:42 p.m., the West Yellowstone Police Department received a 911 call from a group of snowmobilers who had become turned around and were unable to find their way back onto the trail system. Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to the GPS coordinates received from the 911 call 15.68 miles north of West Yellowstone. A deputy made contact with the snowmobilers and requested they remain stationary and turn off all but one of their cellphones to preserve battery life.

Volunteers located the snowmobilers in good health and escorted them safely back to town.

In the release, Sheriff Dan Springer noted he would like to commend the snowmobilers for quickly recognizing their need for assistance and subsequently calling for help in a timely fashion. This allowed rescuers to quickly locate and assist them back to town safely.