Lone Peak Tram cabins complete their journey from Switzerland to Big Sky

After a 37-day journey from Switzerland, both of Big Sky's new Lone Peak Tram cabins have arrived safely.

We previously reported on the progress of the new tram in May, and now, the 6,615-pound cabins have arrived. These cabins came off of a boat in California before being loaded onto a truck and transported to Big Sky.

The cabins were greeted by a local bull moose temporarily stopping traffic as the cabins made their way to their final destination on the mountain.

The cabins will travel up to 300 feet off the ground when installed, and each will include 12 seats and a glass floor panel for views during the summer.



Trending stories at KBZK.com

