Lone Peak High School gets #1 ranking from U.S. News and World Report

BIG SKY — Jonah Adams is the Senior Student Body President of Lone Peak High School. For him, the school's staff has helped him achieve many academic goals and hopefully attend his dream school, Amherst College in Massachusetts next year.

"I've been really fortunate to work with some excellent people here," says Adams. "I mean, academically, I'm definitely ready for whatever the future may bring."

U.S News and World Report ranked Lone Peak High School number one in the state for college readiness and number two for overall best high schools in the state, just behind Bozeman High School. Lone Peak is ranked 393 nationally with an overall score of 97.78 out of 100.

Big Sky School District Superintendent Dustin Shipman says being recognized like this just shows what great programs they have at the school.

"When you can have an outside entity that really doesn't know anything about what your school's really doing, give you a ranking like that, it's just really reaffirming for the work that we know is being done, the outcomes that we know we have," says Shipman.

Lone Peak High School Principal Marlo Mitchem says their teaching staff is what made these rankings possible.

"I couldn't love a staff more right now just because of these accolades, but it's just a privilege and an honor to work with them every day," says Principal Mitchem. "We believe that our students are up for the challenge and they're supported along the way, and it really helps them achieve academic success."

For Adams, he's happy he's gotten to spend the last 3 years at Lone Peak High School and is excited for the start of his senior year.

"I'm definitely grateful," says Adams, "I mean, I'm fortunate enough to live right here. It's just a public school, and we have awesome faculty and we make it work somehow."