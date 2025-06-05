Logan Area Shooting Range Development Proposal Moves Forward

LOGAN — An 86-acre parcel of Montana state trust land near Logan will be temporarily closed on July 7 and 8 for a routine site assessment, part of a proposal to develop a formal shooting range in the area.

The land, which features an existing informal shooting area along 2 Dog Road about two miles from Logan, is a popular destination for local target shooters. During this closure, access to the site will be restricted, and all target shooting will be prohibited.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) will conduct cultural and hazardous materials surveys as preliminary steps toward acquiring an easement for the property from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. If approved, the easement would allow FWP to construct a formal shooting range.

The development process includes several key steps:

Develop a concept for the shooting range. Apply for the easement through the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Request early public comment through scoping. Conduct onsite surveys necessary for the easement and environmental review, including cultural resource and HazMat assessments. Complete the environmental review. Apply for federal funding. Finalize the easement acquisition. Construct improvements at the shooting range.

FWP recently concluded a public scoping period on the proposal and plans to publish a draft environmental assessment for public review in the coming weeks. For more information, visit the FWP website.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

