Livingston Warming Center delays opening due to funding, staffing issues

LIVINGSTON — Funding and staffing issues are causing the Livingston Warming Center to open nearly a month off schedule.

Dean Williamson of the HRDC says the center has struggled with receiving enough donations and grants to cover the cost of operations. Its projected opening date is Dec. 15.

"Fully staffed and fully operational, it typically runs about $250,000 per year," explains Williamson. "We typically don’t get a lot of funding from the state and federal government, so we’re really having to raise most of it on our own, which is one of the reasons it’s so difficult and we ran into a deficit this year."

However, there is some good news. Williamson says, "Lately we’ve got a lot of generous donations that will allow us to open sooner if we can find the staffing."

The city of Livingston has seen a drastic increase in its unhoused population, making the warming center a vital resource for many during the winter months.

"In Park County, Livingston specifically, we’ve seen a quadrupling of that number in the past three years. So, let’s say we’re at 45-50 folks, that’s quadruple what it was three years ago," says Williamson.

"This is just a band-aid, and it does not solve the housing crisis we are currently seeing, but it’s the least we can do for our most vulnerable residents," he adds.

If you’re interested in donating time or resources to the center visit the HRDC's website.