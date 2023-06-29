Livingston Roundup vendors, staff preparing for busy holiday weekend

The stands are empty at the Park County Fairgrounds, but not for long. Folks are setting up for the Livingston Roundup and it sounds like it’ll be a busy weekend.

“I get to see my friends, it’s when we all come home and I recruited my best friend to work with me now,” said Kimberlee Stewart.

Stewart has been coming to the Livingston Roundup to serve food since she was eight years old.

“It was a money maker for my brother, sister and I for school clothes,” said Stewart.

Now, she comes home from Wyoming every year with her husband to keep the tradition alive.

In the whole time we’ve had this business, I’ve never watched a Livingston rodeo,” said Stewart.

Even though Stewart is too busy serving food to ever see the rodeo events at the roundup, she sure remembers the festivities afterward.

“The FFA used to put a dance every night after the rodeo,” said Stewart. “We’d get done serving, rush home, change our clothes, and come down to the dance until two o’clock in the morning.”

But since then, things have changed.

“We went from a local rodeo to a destination rodeo,” said President of the Livingston Roundup Bruce Becker.

Becker says the rodeo brings around $3 million into the community.

“We started selling tickets in January this year and were basically sold out in May,” said Becker.

For folks planning on going to the fairground this holiday weekend, there are plenty of festivities and events to enjoy. To see the Livingston roundup schedule, you can visit https://livingstonroundup.com/schedule.

“I’ve met some of the greatest people in the world here,” said Stewart. “It’s a great time.”