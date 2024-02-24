Livingston residents to vote on new district to fund full-scale wellness center

LIVINGSTON — Livingston and Park County residents may soon have access to free or low-cost wellness opportunities.

"We really had aging facilities here in Park County. The civic center served us well, but it was built in the Great Depression," says Chase Rose, involved in the project campaign with the Bannack Group.

"And the pool is actually leaking tens of thousands of gallons of water over a period of a few days. So, if you combine both of those realities with the wind and the weather, and it was really clear that there needed to be a new, indoor, year-round recreation facility for Park County," he says.

Rose says the city is excited to bring such services to the north side of Livingston, choosing Katie Bonnell Park to host the new full-scale facility.

"This is truly going to be a one-size-fits-all in terms of wellness. Whether you love aquatics, playing basketball, pickleball, or even just looking for a place to lift weights and get a jog in," he says.

Officials hope that the project will not only promote health and wellness but also community connection and a safe space for youth.

Rose says, "It really is a safe place for youth to come during those after-school hours. Right now, there’s a variable there."

Some residents have expressed concern over the rise in property taxes due to the project, but Rose has information that taxpayers may be relieved to hear.

"This is the only and first project in the state of Montana that is going to be built with 100% private dollars. There are no public dollars that will be involved in the construction," he says.

"In a small rural community, we are asking that taxpayers help keep the lights on. And so, the mills will generate on an average household, roughly twelve dollars a month to cover partial operation," Rose adds.

The remaining costs are expected to be funded through non-resident membership costs and programming.

Voters can expect to see this project on their ballot on Feb. 28. Visit the City of Livingston website for more information.