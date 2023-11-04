Lil Jon to perform at the Brick Breeden Field House November 3

BOZEMAN — It’s showtime---The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse is going to "Get Low" on Friday, Nov. 3.

“Bozeman is here to party---we’re embracing some culture around here, diversity in music,” said Evin Groves. “We all love our country music, but it’s always cool to throw in a little spice.”

The famous rapper, Lil Jon is hitting the stage in Bozeman thanks to former MSU running back Evin Groves.

“Oh man, from my playing days to meeting my wife in this building, I can’t say it enough---It’s truly a full circle moment,” said Groves.

The Groves co-own Studio Linked, a business that grew from their love of music.

But this last year, they decided it was time for a new adventure----concert promotions.

“We get skipped by a lot of the hip hop acts because they think Bozeman only wants country,” said Groves.

And he is hoping to be the bridge that brings hip-hop acts to Bozeman fans.

“The Black Eyed Peas, Journey, maybe 21 Savage for the younger kids….we have some stuff in the works,” said Groves.

But in the meantime, Groves and his team are at the Brick ready for fans to roll in and hear all the hits of the rappers Lil Jon and Chingy.

“What I’m excited for is to see everyone’s faces,” said Groves. “I just can’t say thank you enough to our community--- this has been an amazing journey.

The concert starts at 7:30 pm. To grab your last-minute tickets, you can visit https://www.montana.edu/brickbreeden/events/lil_jon/index.html



