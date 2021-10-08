Libby man killed in Park Co. crash

LIVINGSTON — A Libby man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Park County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 42-year-old man was traveling northbound on Swingley Road near Bruffey Lane at a speed too fast for road conditions. It was raining and the roads were muddy when the driver entered a right curve and lost control of the vehicle. It slid off the left side of the road and collided with a fence, then overturned multiple times down a steep embankment. The driver was ejected and was dead on arrival.

No other information was released at this time.

