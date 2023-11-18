LET'S TALK TURKEY: Gallatin County Food Bank calls for more Thanksgiving, Can the Griz donations

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Food Bank needs more turkeys for its annual Thanksgiving food box distribution. Even though Can the Griz is in its final days, there’s still time to step up with last-minute donations.

According to HRDC's Food & Nutrition Department Director Jill Holder, the food bank has only received 25 percent of the turkeys they need to provide Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

Now, they need community members willing to share the love this Thanksgiving holiday by donating Turkeys.

HRDC is also encouraging folks to participate in Can the Griz to ensure Bobcat fans once again win the long-time battle that helps restock the shelves at the food bank, just in time for the holidays.

You can make a donation to Can the Griz at any drop-off location through Nov. 18.