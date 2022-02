BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement is asking the public for help locating a reported missing man.

According to a social media post, the man is Anthony Gifford. Anthony is approximately 5’6” weighing 170 lbs. Anthony has an elk tattoo on his left ring finger as well as 6 on his left index finger.

Anthony was last seen late Saturday evening. If you have seen Anthony or know his whereabouts please contact dispatch at 406-497-1120. Reference case report 22CR0003680.