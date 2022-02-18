Law enforcement searching for missing woman in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said on social media multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in her mid-70s in Bozeman.

The Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Bozeman Fire and the Bozeman Police Department are searching the area around Babcock and Resort Drive for the woman who suffers from dementia and is wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue pajama pants. It is not known what time the woman left her home.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews have joined the search efforts, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office advises that drones and search dogs are working in the area. Anyone who sees something in connection with the missing woman is asked to call 911 and advise dispatch you have information regarding the search for a missing person.

Residents in the area between Huffine and Durston and Ferguson and Cottonwood are asked to check patios, any cars outside, as well as business entryways.

