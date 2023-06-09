Watch Now
Law enforcement finishes up hostage scenario training off Huffine in Bozeman

MTN News spoke with Officer Rick Musson, and he said they’ve been training all week. Today was the final day with a real-time hostage situation scenario.
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jun 09, 2023
If you were driving along Huffine today, June 9, you may have noticed a large police presence.

Bozeman Police tell us it was not the real thing, but a training course they hosted to prepare for a hostage situation.

SWAT team members and crisis negotiators from Gallatin County, Missoula, and Billings attended the training.

Officer Musson says they want to be prepared for a hostage situation which he says is one of the most crucial calls law enforcement receives.

