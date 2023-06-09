Law enforcement finishes up hostage scenario training off Huffine in Bozeman

If you were driving along Huffine today, June 9, you may have noticed a large police presence.

Bozeman Police tell us it was not the real thing, but a training course they hosted to prepare for a hostage situation.

MTN News spoke with Officer Rick Musson, and he said they’ve been training all week. Today was the final day with a real-time hostage situation scenario.

SWAT team members and crisis negotiators from Gallatin County, Missoula, and Billings attended the training.

Officer Musson says they want to be prepared for a hostage situation which he says is one of the most crucial calls law enforcement receives.