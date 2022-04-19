UPDATE: Ongoing incident involving man at Bozeman hotel who threatened harm to himself, others

(Updated, 5:55 p.m., 04/19/2022)

Law enforcement is attempting to resolve an incident at the Comfort Inn on N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman involving a man who "made several threats to hurt both himself and others in the area," according to the Bozeman Police Department.

A man in his thirties called the police department on Tuesday and was "clearly in distress," according to Bozeman Police Deputy Chief Andy Knight.

Knight told MTN News the man became more volatile and officers became concerned enough to treat the incident at a higher level.

Bozeman PD said on social media that efforts are ongoing to resolve the situation; no one has been injured and no weapons have been used.

Knight said everyone is out of the hotel and despite talk of possible weapons, law enforcement has not confirmed any at this time.

Knight also thanked the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office for its assistance in responding.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

(first report)

BOZEMAN - Bozeman Police Department has closed Oak St. from Rouse to No. 7th Ave due to "an ongoing law enforcement incident."

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.