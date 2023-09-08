Lava Lake Trail to undergo maintenance this weekend

BOZEMAN — The Lava Lake trail is one of the most beautiful and popular in Gallatin County. Wild Montana is asking volunteers and the community to help keep this trail maintained.

Jonathan Farrell has lived in Bozeman for over 2 years and has hiked the Lava Lake trail several times. He thinks the trail is great but could use some maintenance.

"The trail itself is really stellar. I always bring friends that visit here," says Farrell. "There were some areas which are a little bit more loose. I think some areas could be improved upon, but generally speaking, the trail is well-kept."

This Saturday, conservation organization Wild Montana is hosting volunteers to come help with trail maintenance.

"Lava Lake trail is the busiest wilderness trail in the Gallatin National Forest and the millions of footsteps on the trail every year create a situation where we have to work hard to protect the trail and protect the land," says Wild Montana's Dean Center.

Center says they could use some help this Saturday.

"We can use volunteers of all skill levels. We have jobs that are suitable for just about anyone," says Center. "Basic jobs are clearing brush and downed trees, doing erosion control work, building drains basically."

This isn’t the first time Wild Montana has helped the U.S. Forest Service in maintaining this trail. Recently, a microburst caused damages.

"Earlier in the summer, there was a microburst in the area and 35 trees fell across the trail," says Center. "We cleared the trail along with our volunteers and the Forest Service in about ten days. As far as I know, there is no more damage or intrusion from those trees."

Center says not only will volunteers be helping the trail, but they’ll learn to love it too.

"The reason that I want to be doing this here is to help other people establish a relationship with wild country, learn to love it as I do," says Center. "But at the same time, minimize the damage to the resource that they cause from their use.

The next Lava Lake trail maintenance is full this fall, but there will be more opportunities in the Spring. You can find more details on how to help by emailing mgadoptatrail@gmail.com.