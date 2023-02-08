La Chatelaine Chocolat Co. prepares for busy Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, La Chatelaine Chocolat Co. is busy preparing for an influx of customers shopping for loved ones.

La Chatelaine is a French chocolaterie in Bozeman at 110 S. Rouse Ave. which opened in 2009. Wlady and Shannon Grochowski are the founders of La Chatelaine. They both bring different perspectives to their sweet creations, Wlady being French and Shannon being American.

Wlady says the winter season tends to be the busiest time of year and Valentine’s Day brings an intense spree of customers.

La Chatelaine’s products are handcrafted in Bozeman with over 40 flavors to choose from on a typical day.

The shop has been featured in Food and Wine, Victoria, Big Sky Journal. They were also named Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in the USA in 2013.