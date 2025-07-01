Kiln breathes new life into the former Town and Country building

BOZEMAN — A familiar Bozeman storefront is getting a fresh new purpose as Kiln—a growing network of coworking spaces—has bought the old Town and Country building on 19th to remodel into flexible workspaces.

"I think what we’ve learned after COVID is people want that human interaction, like we’re missing it. So, this gives someone an opportunity, who might be working from home a place to come in and get refreshed," says Carrie Stoner.

Curious about the transformation of the old Town and Country building? Watch our video to see how Kiln is creating a vibrant coworking space in Bozeman

Stoner is a native Montanan and is now the director of Kiln’s newest Bozeman location.

Recognizing Bozeman as a creative, entrepreneurial hub, she explains, "We’re a boutique coworking space, and so what that means is businesses of all types are welcome into the space."

MTN NEWS, COURTESY With its renovation of the iconic storefront, Kiln aims to foster collaboration and community spirit, offering flexible workspaces for Bozeman's growing entrepreneurial scene.

Having originated in Utah, Kiln has expanded to 13 locations, providing what Stoner says is an opportunity to connect local businesses.

"Cultivating those relationships in the kitchen over a cup of coffee. Maybe you’re in PR and you meet someone who has a new business, and you connect and your kind of creating those networks internally, and also friendships. So, it’s really that enriching life experience we're offering our members," she says.

The entire building is being gutted. The 300,000 square-foot space will feature multiple-sized office spaces, a podcast room, a theater, and publicly open spaces like a café.

And despite the building's new purpose, Stoner says they want to respect what it’s been to the community.

"And keep the integrity of the building. So the inside will be new, and we’ll see different things, but the outside we’re keeping the same, and the tree is going to stay, so we’re protecting the tree," she says.

You can find a full list of costs, amenities, and memberships online—and also view how they compare to traditional spaces.

"We spend a majority of our lives, unfortunately, working, and so it’s really coming into a space that not only gets your creativity going but it is inviting, but also is like that community staple," says Stoner.