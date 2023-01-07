'Kids N Snow' events bring family fun to West Yellowstone

‘Kids N Snow’ in West Yellowstone comes back for another year of family fun. January 7 will be the first event in the 2023 season and will give families the opportunity to have fun and try new activities in the Winer.

From XC skiing to snowmobiling, ice fishing, and snowshoeing, the seven-year-long program has given over 1,000 participants the ability to experience what a Montana winter has to offer. There are two more opportunities to register and make your way down to West Yellowstone to enjoy the event.

For the weekend of February 4, registration will open on January 16 and close on January 30. For the weekend of March 4, registration opens on February 13 and closes on February 27.