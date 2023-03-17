Watch Now
KBZK programming update for Friday, March 17, 2023

MTN News
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 12:37:58-04

There will be a change in regular programming on KBZK on Friday, March 17, 2023, due to coverage of NCAA basketball's "March Madness".

Our evening newscast on Friday will air at 4 p.m., followed by CBS Evening News at 4:30 p.m.

March Madness coverage starts at 5 p.m.

If you can't watch us at 4 p.m., catch the KBZK 5:30 News at its normal time on the KBZK Streaming App for Roku and other devices.

And be sure to stay with KBZK as the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats take on No. 3 Kansas State on KBZK at 7:40 p.m. Go 'Cats!

