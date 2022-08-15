Katie Biehl of the Bozeman Public Library named Montana's Librarian of the Year for 2022

Librarian Katie Biehl with the Bozeman Public Library has been recognized as Montana's Librarian of the Year for 2022. Biehl has served in many different departments at the library for 24 years including reference, circulation, collection management, and the children’s department.

Biehl has had a hand in many aspects of library operations, from reading collections to Ask A Librarian services.

According to Dani Hess, Interim Communications and Engagement Manager of the City of Bozeman, “Katie’s service to statewide Montana users of the Montana Library2Go collection as a Coordinator of that very heavily used collection has been key to her nomination for this honor.”

Hess said Biehl is a third-generation Montana native who graduated from Belgrade High School and Montana State University before earning her Master of Library and Information Science degree at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.