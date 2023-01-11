K9 Cuddles featured in Mason Moore Foundation 2023 calendar

BOZEMAN —13 K9 teams from around the state are represented in the Mason Moore Foundation 2023 calendar.

“For our grant process, we’ve received a lot of requests for K9 funding for K9 equipment for their cars and that sort of thing,” Jodi Moore said, “So we thought that would be a good thing to highlight with our calendar.”

These calendars are available to purchase on the Mason Moore Foundation website, for $15, as well as a list of vendors around the state that sells them. All proceeds will go towards the foundation's grant program. Photographs of all the K9 teams were taken by Jeff Krogstad.

Over the past three years, K9 Equipment and start-ups have been requested and granted through the Mason Moore Foundation, an organization named after Jodi’s late husband who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Jodi serves as President of the foundation and hopes that the organization continues to grow. The grant applications are reviewed by the law enforcement advisory committee, and awarded from there.

“It’s important because it helps us and the officers in a supportive role, and just knowing that we’re there and supporting them,” Moore said, “And we’re helping them to be as safe as they can be.”

One of the featured teams in the calendar is K9 Cuddles and Deputy Doug Lieurance, of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everyone loves dogs—and to see working dogs and what they look like. They're not all the same looking and the different areas that we have dogs!” Lieurance said.

Lieurance has been working with K9s for decades and notes that each dog has a unique personality. But, there are common denominators in these four-legged partners.

“This drive to do work, some have a little bit more some have a little bit less...but they all have enough to say ‘i got to find what I'm looking for, whether it’s the drugs or a bad guy,” Lieurance said.