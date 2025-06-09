Judge halts Trump Administration's attempt to eliminate Job Corps

BUTTE — A New York judge has halted the Trump administration’s effort to eliminate Job Corps programs after a lawsuit was filed on June 3 by contractors who operate 120 facilities across the nation.

Job Corps was established in 1964 to provide career training to students ages 16-24 who face hardship like homelessness, abuse, and poverty. It serves 25,000 students nationwide and includes two facilities in Montana that serve a couple of hundred students. The program teaches students skills that help them become a part of America’s workforce. Job Corps also helps students obtain GEDs and driver's licenses.

The lawsuit alleges that the federal government’s actions to eliminate Job Corps are illegal.

Judge Andrew Carter Jr. of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York orders Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer of the United States Department Labor to appear for a hearing on June 17 in his Manhattan court.