Joey Morrison prevails over incumbent Cyndy Andrus in Bozeman mayor's race

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday night, Joey Morrison won Bozeman mayor’s race, beating out incumbent mayor Cyndy Andrus.

“I think, just, this is a huge moment. Bozeman hasn't really seen electoral politics play out this way, where challengers build huge campaigns and consensus and get into City Hall,” says Morrison.

Andrus has been serving on the City Commission for more than a decade and received the least number of votes in the three-way race. Morrison also beat John Meyer by more than 1,000 votes.

“In a way, there's sort of an immediate test of my leadership. As soon as I come in with bringing the community back together so that we can get through the UDC process,” says Morrison.

Under Bozeman’s city charter, Morrison will serve as the deputy mayor for two years beginning in January and then become mayor for two years. Also in January, current deputy mayor Terry Cunningham will become mayor for the next two years.