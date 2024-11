BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting the westbound lanes of I-90 are closed from mile marker 334 to 338 in Livingston Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2024.

According to MDT's Traveler Information Map, all traffic is being detoured through Livingston at Exit 337.

The closure is reportedly due to a jackknifed semi at mile marker 334.

No further details are available. We will keep you updated as we get more information.