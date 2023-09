ELLISTON — The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an incident that occurred in the Elliston area where a black calf was shot with an arrow. Undersheriff Micu responded this morning with the owner of the cattle to Elliston Gulch, just behind Elliston.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Undersheriff Micu at 406-846-2711