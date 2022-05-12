Intermountain Opera to welcome Bozeman community back after 2-year hiatus

BOZEMAN - After two years of quiet theaters and concert venues, the entertainment industry is slowly seeing a comeback across the county and in Bozeman as well.

The sound of French horns once again fills the Willson Auditorium after two years of mostly being silent.

“This was the opera that two years ago we originally slated to present here at Willson Auditorium, and it was the first one that we had to cancel,” says Micheal Sakir, Artistic Director, Intermountain Opera Bozeman.

After two years of no in-person performances the seats are ready to be filled once again, as Intermountain Opera gets ready to perform the ‘Marriage of Figaro’ Friday May 13th and Sunday May 15th.

“Being back at the Willson feels like we're really home,” says Sakir.

For Tess Altiveros, a singer at Intermountain Opera, it's a full-circle moment to perform the ‘Marriage of Figaro’ two years later than expected.

“For me the last full production I did was also the Marriage of Figaro,” says Altiveros.

She looks forward to having that chemistry back in front of an audience but also with her own peers.

“[The] electricity that happens in the air between sensing when the audience will laugh or when they will cry. One of the other things that I'm really looking forward to is, that I missed being on stage with a group of colleagues,” says Altiveros.

The artists say having feedback that helps to enhance the performance is what they missed out on.

“Having all of these people all in one place, not just the artist on stage but having the audience there to receive,” says Altiveros.

Another opportunity that the pandemic was able to bring about? Having a women-led stage team.

“I've always been encouraging of female lighting and set designers, because a lot of females do costume design but not really those other areas,” says Crystal Manich, Director, Intermountain Opera.

They say to be welcomed with open arms by the community in Bozeman has been comforting after the time away.

“Deeply appreciated they are and how important their presence is to our craft,” says Altiveros.

“Every time I go to a new city, every month or two, it's wonderful to see how the community embraces the arts,” says Manich.

For them it's very meaningful to be back in the theater where they prepared back in March of 2020.

“Something very poetic about coming back to Wilson Auditorium after two and a half years since the last time we were here,” says Sakir.

The Opera will be performing Friday, May 13th at 7pm and Sunday, May 15th at 3pm at the Wilson Auditorium. For tickets, click here.