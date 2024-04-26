Intermountain Opera Bozeman to rebrand as 'Opera Montana'

BOZEMAN — Intermountain Opera Bozeman has big news to share with the community.

Concluding this season's performance of Puccini’s "La Boheme" on April 28, Intermountain Opera Bozeman will be known as Opera Montana.

After 46 years of providing music entertainment and education to Montana, the move to re-brand aims to better recognize the organization as the first and largest opera company in the state.

They hope to bring opera to more communities outside of Bozeman with production tours in the coming season.

“It also recognizes our mission to serve the entire state,” says Artistic Director Michael Sakir.

“That started last year with our first-ever statewide education tour, 'Wheels of Harmony'. And 'Wheels of Harmony' took professional, indigenous opera singers across the state to rural and tribal schools, presenting traditional and contemporary native songs,” he says.

For more information on Intermountain Opera Bozeman or their production of La Boheme, visit their website.