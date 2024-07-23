Inside life of travel and endless work of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks actors

HARDIN — Five days a week, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., the 11 actors from Montana's Shakespeare in the Parks series are working.

“It all happens with sheer – William Shakespeare — sheer will," said Mikey Gray, playing Horatio in Hamlet and Autolycus in Winter's Tale for the 2024 season.

The company said amid its 78 performances, across 65 communities, spread between Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, North Dakota, and Washington state, the work offers unique rewards.

“The communities take amazing care of us. Y’know, they’re feeding us their favorite meals. Sometimes we’re staying in their homes," said Riley O'Toole, playing Hamlet in Hamlet and Shepherd in Winter's Tale for the 2024 season.

The actors said they drive to a new town almost every single day, setting up and breaking down their set for nearly four hours a day each time they move.

“Anyone that’s taken a, y’know, even a week-long road trip knows how draining it can be to just be on the road and traveling to a new town, taking in a new environment," said O'Toole.

Each actor said they feel an individualized duty to provide this free entertainment for what they call "underserved" communities.

“I personally got into it because I saw a person of color on stage inspire me," said Avery Johnson, playing Bernardo in Hamlet and Florizel in Winter's Tale for the 2024 season. "I have a responsibility to be that for other people.”

Many of the actors of the 52nd season said they hope to make Shakespeare's work accessible.

“It helps close gaps within society," said Justine Ryan, playing Guildenstern in Hamlet and Paulina in Winter's Tale for the 2024 season.