Increased police presence at Belgrade Schools due to apparent threat

BELGRADE — The Belgrade School District said in a Facebook post that there will be an increased police presence at schools on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

According to the post, the school district and Belgrade Police were made aware late Wednesday night of a Snapchat posting sent five days ago by a youth in the community who does not attend Belgrade Schools.

"The posting indicated that the youth had heard there is some list on the Internet somewhere that said Belgrade either had a school shooting or was going to have a school shooting," Belgrade School District's post stated. "Officers were able to verify the origin of the post and speak to those involved. As a precautionary measure, we will have an increased police presence at and around the schools today."

Superintendent Dede Semerad added, "I want our families to know that safety is of greatest importance for the Belgrade School District, and we take every issue seriously. We will keep parents informed regarding security without violating privacy or investigational progress. Please keep your Infinite Campus notification settings updated to ensure you are receiving information in a timely manner according to your preferences."

No further details are available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.