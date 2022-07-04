Improperly stored fireworks spark vehicle fire in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Bozeman Fire Department crews and Bozeman Police officers responded to a vehicle fire over the holiday weekend.

According to a social media post, a person placed used fireworks next to their unused fireworks in their truck bed. "You can put 2 and 2 together of what happened next," the post stated.

In another post, Bozeman Police Department reported from July 1 at midnight to July 4th at 1 a.m., there have been 7 DUI arrests and 465 calls for service. A total of 31 arrests have been reported.

Law enforcement agencies, including Bozeman Police Department, will have extra patrol officers out and about for DUI enforcement due to the holiday. "So please do not drink and drive. Have a good time and find a sober ride."

Per the Bozeman Municipal Code 18.05.040 "Any individual, firm, partnership, corporation or association discharging fireworks under this article shall, upon such discharge, be responsible for clean-up of the discharge site, including disposal of all discharged fireworks, all non-discharged or "dud" fireworks, and the associated debris from the discharged fireworks in a SAFE MANNER."