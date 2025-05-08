Idaho State Police: Dodge Ram pickup caused crash that killed 7 near Henry's Lake

BOZEMAN — The Idaho State Police (ISP) investigation into the May 1, 2025, crash that killed 7 people has found that the Dodge Ram Pickup caused the accident by crossing the center line on Highway 20 near Henry's Lake.

According to ISP, the driver crossed the center line and struck the eastbound Mercedes passenger van. Both drivers and 5 tourists were killed in the fiery crash.

The van was carrying 14 people, including 12 from China and one from Italy. The driver had a California license. The group was traveling to Yellowstone.

Due to a commercial vehicle’s involvement and the magnitude of the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also conducting an independent investigation. NTSB personnel have visited the scene and are reviewing evidence. While information is being shared between ISP and the NTSB, each agency is conducting its own investigation.

