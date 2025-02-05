I-90 reopens through Bozeman Pass after closure (Feb. 5, 2025)

UPDATE, 2:45 PM — The MDT Traveler Information Map shows the closure on I-90 through Bozeman Pass has been lifted.

Severe road conditions of blowing snow, reduced visibility, and scattered snow and ice continue to be reported. A new closure on I-90 West is reported in Livingston from mile marker 331 to 338.

(First report)

BOZEMAN — Interstate 90 is closed completely through Bozeman Pass, according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

According to MDT's Traveler Information Map, all lanes of I-90 are closed "due to an event until further notice" from one mile east of Jackson Creek into Livingston (mile marker 313-330).

MDT reports road conditions of blowing snow, reduced visibility, and scattered snow and ice. MDT had earlier closed I-90 West due to multiple traffic incidents.

In a 1:30 p.m. update, Chief Meteorologist Mike Heard reported severe driving conditions from Manhattan to Livingston, Bozeman to Belgrade, Bozeman to Wilsall, Bozeman to Norris Hill, and Bozeman to Big Sky.

No further details are currently available. We will keep you updated as we get more information.