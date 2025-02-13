I-90 closed in both directions through Livingston

According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), Interstate 90 is closed in both directions through Livingston Thursday morning, Feb. 13, 2025.

MDT's Traveler Information Map indicates that the closure is due to dangerous crosswinds. I-90 East is closed at Exit 330; The westbound side of I-90 is closed at Exit 337.

MDT says traffic is being detoured through Livingston, and travelers should expect delays.

No further details are available. We will update you as we get more information.

