I-90 closed in both directions between Logan and Manhattan due to vehicle crash

The Montana Department of Transportation reports on its 511MT Travel Info Map that traffic is being diverted off Interstate 90 in both directions between Logan and Manhattan due to a commercial vehicle crash in the median.

The incident information states that the road is closed from mile point 283.1 to 288.5 for cargo extraction.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to the Frontage Road at Exit 283. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Frontage Road at Exit 288.

There is no further information about the crash, injuries, or how long the closure will last. We will update this story with any further details we receive.