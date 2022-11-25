'Huffing for Stuffing' organizers issue statement after participant's death

BOZEMAN — The organizers of the 16th annual Huffing For Stuffing Race in Bozeman confirmed on social media that a race participant experienced a medical event at the race, leading to the person's death.

"Some of you witnessed one of our participants in a medical emergency," the Facebook post stated. "We are sending this message in an effort to reach those who were there."

Race organizers thanked the first responders who began emergency care and continued to say:

We know that collectively we can make a difference. Huffing For Stuffing is an example of this. Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday.



We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day.



With love and gratitude.



Jill, Chloe, Emma and the entire race committee





The person who died was not identified, and no further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.