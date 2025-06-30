Huffine Town Pump to welcome second casino on-site

BOZEMAN — Exciting developments are in the cards for one of Bozeman's newest Town Pumps as construction crews work on an additional on-site amenity.

If you've been driving along Huffine Lane, you've likely noticed the construction crews next to what is already Montana's largest Town Pump location.

According to Town Pump's Communications Director, the new construction will house the location's second casino.

Employees at the casino believe that this new addition, situated closer to the road than the existing casino inside the main building, will attract more business.

The project is set to be completed by next spring.