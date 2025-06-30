Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Huffine Town Pump to welcome second casino on-site

The location is already recognized as the largest Town Pump in the state.
Construction begins on a second casino at Montana's largest Town Pump location, promising increased visibility and business ahead of a spring 2024 completion.
BOZEMAN — Exciting developments are in the cards for one of Bozeman's newest Town Pumps as construction crews work on an additional on-site amenity.

If you've been driving along Huffine Lane, you've likely noticed the construction crews next to what is already Montana's largest Town Pump location.

According to Town Pump's Communications Director, the new construction will house the location's second casino.

Employees at the casino believe that this new addition, situated closer to the road than the existing casino inside the main building, will attract more business.

The project is set to be completed by next spring.

