Huffine Lane down to two lanes, causing heavy traffic as road construction begins

Roadways will open back up at night
The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting Inc. began road improvement operations on Huffine Lane Monday morning.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Aug 29, 2023
BOZEMAN — You may have noticed the slow-moving traffic on Huffine Lane that started Monday morning and continued throughout the day.

The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting Inc. began road improvement operations on Huffine on Monday. The pavement preservation work runs from Four Corners for six miles east, towards downtown Bozeman, ending near the intersection of West Main and 19th Avenue.

Improvements include resurfacing, replacing degraded parts of the roadway, crack sealing, and new pavement markings.

Motorists should expect one lane of traffic to remain open in each direction between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Traffic will reopen to two lanes in each direction at night.

